Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,148 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy
In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,959. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.30. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
