Mystic Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.87. 479,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,569. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $218.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

