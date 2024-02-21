Ursa Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Cummins makes up approximately 11.1% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,652,000 after buying an additional 180,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,354,000 after buying an additional 70,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after buying an additional 283,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI traded up $3.03 on Wednesday, hitting $264.87. 2,433,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,909. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $269.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

