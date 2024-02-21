Rice Partnership LLC Acquires 1,563 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,506. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.85 and a 12-month high of $333.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.