Rice Partnership LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 1.2% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.5 %

LIN traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $437.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,297. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $212.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $322.61 and a twelve month high of $439.40.

Insider Activity

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. Linde’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.60.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

