Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 1.5% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.26.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

