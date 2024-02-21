Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Raised by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.7% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,022,951. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,180,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,395,549. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.