SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Increased by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 5.7% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $187.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,154,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,144. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

