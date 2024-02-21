Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $440,000 Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of QQQJ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 57,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,264. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $28.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $683.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0438 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.