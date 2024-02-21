Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.92-3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.196-3.291 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion. Gildan Activewear also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.920-3.070 EPS.

GIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.41.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $35.32. 862,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $37.65.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

