Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 453,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 385% from the previous session’s volume of 93,397 shares.The stock last traded at $33.88 and had previously closed at $33.76.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $628.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2,043.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

