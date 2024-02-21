Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$628,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.76.
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.
