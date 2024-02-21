Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Silver Spruce Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.99.

About Silver Spruce Resources

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a exploration stage company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds option agreements to acquire interest in the Melchett Lake project in northern Ontario; the Mystery, Marilyn, and Till Properties in Newfoundland and Labrador; and the Pino de Plata project, the Jackie project, and the Diamante project in Mexico.

