Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$7.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium, molybdenum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

