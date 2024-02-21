Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$7.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33.
About Consolidated Lithium Metals
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium, molybdenum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Lithium Metals
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.