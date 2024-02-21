Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 85000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Grid Metals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$13.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.40.
Grid Metals Company Profile
Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.
