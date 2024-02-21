AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.87

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.87 and last traded at C$28.84, with a volume of 158393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALA shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.298 dividend. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$2,208,910.58. In other news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$2,208,910.58. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

