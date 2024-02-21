Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $203.00

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 203 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 203 ($2.56), with a volume of 9825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.63).
The firm has a market capitalization of £28.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 252.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 263.07.
Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.
