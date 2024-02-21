ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.00

Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27.12 ($0.34), with a volume of 299651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.75 ($0.35).

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.31. The firm has a market cap of £26.54 million, a PE ratio of -550.00, a PEG ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.58.

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

