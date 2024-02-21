Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $560.00

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.05) and last traded at GBX 560 ($7.05), with a volume of 11106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 554 ($6.98).

Tatton Asset Management Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £338.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,545.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 534.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 505.51.

Get Tatton Asset Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tatton Asset Management

In other Tatton Asset Management news, insider Paul Hogarth sold 331,531 shares of Tatton Asset Management stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.66), for a total value of £1,753,798.99 ($2,208,258.61). Insiders own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.