IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 6%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.11. Approximately 40,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 310,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IGMS shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

The stock has a market cap of $854.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $101,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,848 shares in the company, valued at $594,461.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $101,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,461.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 288,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,886,445.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares in the company, valued at $22,206,615.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,600 shares of company stock worth $164,181. Corporate insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

