Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.80

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.85 ($0.10), with a volume of 7840804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

Clean Power Hydrogen Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.25. The company has a market cap of £21.04 million and a P/E ratio of -784.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Insider Transactions at Clean Power Hydrogen

In other Clean Power Hydrogen news, insider Christopher (Chris) Train purchased 48,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £3,878.72 ($4,883.81). Insiders own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Power Hydrogen

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

