Stelac Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,993 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,753,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,551,570. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

