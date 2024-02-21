Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Buys 219,329 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,329 shares during the quarter. Rush Enterprises makes up about 2.0% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of Rush Enterprises worth $20,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RUSHA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.55. The company had a trading volume of 105,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,083. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.36. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Rush Enterprises’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $134,073.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,596,378 shares of company stock valued at $69,337,644 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

