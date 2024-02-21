Mystic Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after buying an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69,018 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,778,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,529,000 after buying an additional 230,068 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,882,000 after buying an additional 189,555 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.74. 604,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,824. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.18. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 10,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $1,035,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,813,908.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 10,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $1,035,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,813,908.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,126,723.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,008 shares in the company, valued at $53,056,062.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 515,027 shares of company stock worth $47,845,414 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.