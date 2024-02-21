Algorand Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Algorand has a market cap of $1.49 billion and $53.45 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00072199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00025229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00019343 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,044,554,776 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

