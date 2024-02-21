Toncoin (TON) Price Down 3.2% This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.11 or 0.00004139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.19 billion and approximately $42.75 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00014870 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,972.33 or 1.00120031 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009224 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00165450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000055 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,103,021,789 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,993,405.366194 with 3,467,184,383.6673217 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.17744714 USD and is down -5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 202 active market(s) with $45,717,473.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

