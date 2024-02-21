Stride (STRD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $400.94 Million

Stride (STRD) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Stride token can now be bought for $4.57 or 0.00008967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stride has a market capitalization of $400.94 million and approximately $268,870.40 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stride has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000665 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Stride Profile
Stride launched on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. The official website for Stride is www.stride.zone. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog.
Buying and Selling Stride
