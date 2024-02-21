Orchid Price Up 10.2% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $114.09 million and $28.94 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00014870 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,972.33 or 1.00120031 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009224 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00165450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.12134339 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $21,360,739.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.