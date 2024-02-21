Mystic Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE FI traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $146.55. 800,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.57 and a 200 day moving average of $126.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $149.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

