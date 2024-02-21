Mystic Asset Management Inc. Buys 265 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $53,496,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.28. 704,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average is $89.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.