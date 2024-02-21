Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $923,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.39. 382,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,500. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $150.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

