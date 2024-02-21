Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VNQ traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $84.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,400,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,009. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

