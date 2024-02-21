Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after buying an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after buying an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Down 3.1 %

INTC traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. 37,958,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,953,262. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.