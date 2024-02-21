Mystic Asset Management Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.3% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 944,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,720,000 after acquiring an additional 45,294 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 60,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 134,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,440,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,785,000 after purchasing an additional 160,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.61. 2,046,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,351,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.68 and a 200-day moving average of $152.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $178.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

