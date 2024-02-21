Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.2% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $21.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,204.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,165.69 and a 200-day moving average of $982.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.10 and a 12-month high of $1,295.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.95.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

