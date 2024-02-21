Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. makes up about 0.1% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 45,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,682 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,013,000 after acquiring an additional 483,257 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,079. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

