Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Trimmed by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.0% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.1 %

QQQ traded down $4.86 on Wednesday, reaching $422.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,917,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,212,676. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $439.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.