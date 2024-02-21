Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.4% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8,552.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,658,000 after buying an additional 4,400,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 387.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,813,000 after buying an additional 2,714,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.19. 2,269,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,632,069. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $231.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

