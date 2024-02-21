Lavaca Capital LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,761,000 after buying an additional 1,056,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,519 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,472. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.03. The firm has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

