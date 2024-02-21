SentinelOne (NYSE:S) vs. Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) Head to Head Analysis

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) and Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SentinelOne and Movella, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 12 10 1 2.52 Movella 0 0 3 0 3.00

SentinelOne currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.86%. Movella has a consensus price target of $2.45, indicating a potential upside of 703.28%. Given Movella’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Movella is more favorable than SentinelOne.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

SentinelOne has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movella has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SentinelOne and Movella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -62.89% -20.10% -14.59% Movella N/A -24.92% -3.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SentinelOne and Movella’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $422.18 million 18.30 -$378.68 million ($1.25) -20.70 Movella $40.47 million 0.38 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Movella has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SentinelOne.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of SentinelOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Movella shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of SentinelOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Movella shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SentinelOne beats Movella on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Movella

Movella Holdings Inc. operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body. It also provides Xsens sensor modules that enables customers to accelerate the development of motion-based applications; and DOT wearables for analysis and reporting of human kinematics. In addition, the company offers Kinduct human performance platform that provides biomechanical, biometric, and objective data for athletic performance, wellness, and injury risk. It serves the entertainment, health and sports, and automation and mobility markets. Movella Holdings Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

