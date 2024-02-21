MCIA Inc Sells 832 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MCIA Inc cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.50. 4,040,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,217,890. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.