MCIA Inc Buys 378 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

PHO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.