Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Kahn Brothers Group Inc.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,639,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 195,748 shares during the period. Patterson-UTI Energy makes up approximately 7.9% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. owned 1.75% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $50,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,733,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,098. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

