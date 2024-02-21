MCIA Inc Has $236,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

IXN stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.19. 95,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $73.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

