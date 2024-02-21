Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Invests $46.48 Million in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,282,289 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,483,000. GSK comprises about 7.2% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,752. The firm has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $42.61.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

