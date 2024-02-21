Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,189 shares during the quarter. BlackBerry accounts for about 1.0% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of BlackBerry worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BlackBerry by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 348,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 31.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in BlackBerry by 62.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 26.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 113,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $59,041.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,720 shares in the company, valued at $191,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,922 shares of company stock valued at $329,212 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

BB remained flat at $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.44.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

