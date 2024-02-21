MCIA Inc Makes New $132,000 Investment in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,192,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after buying an additional 17,538,752 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,331,000 after buying an additional 7,958,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,683,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 26.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,329,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after buying an additional 3,643,284 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of DNA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 11,959,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,913,559. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $53,463.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,525,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,785,704.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $53,463.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,525,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,785,704.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,701.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 768,420 shares of company stock worth $1,120,002. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

