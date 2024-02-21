Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Sells 29,111 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lessened its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,809,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,111 shares during the period. MBIA accounts for about 5.4% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. owned about 9.40% of MBIA worth $34,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MBIA by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MBIA

In related news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 12,000 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $75,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MBIA Price Performance

MBIA Announces Dividend

Shares of MBIA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 142,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,648. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $14.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $344.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $8.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBI. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on MBIA from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised MBIA to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered MBIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

