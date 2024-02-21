Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises about 0.4% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE PSX traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.36. 1,331,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.80. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $149.52.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

