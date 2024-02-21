MCIA Inc Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

MCIA Inc decreased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund makes up 0.3% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 75.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FFC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. 96,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,428. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

